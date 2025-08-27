Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ Shares Sold by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. cut its position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Core Scientific by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 57,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,100,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,794,155.66. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CORZ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Core Scientific from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Core Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 6.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. Core Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

