Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $191,922,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,132,000 after buying an additional 441,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $36,229,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $43,953,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $24,500,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of H stock opened at $142.46 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,375. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $521,510.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,806.68. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,491 shares of company stock valued at $870,211. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.26.

Hyatt Hotels Profile



Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

