FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Ciena by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Ciena by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Ciena by 9,162.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ciena has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ciena from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $615,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,244,586.78. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $187,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,056.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,781. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

