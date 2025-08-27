FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. UBS Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.39.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,016,306.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,339,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.69 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $109.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.