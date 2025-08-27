FORA Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,800. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,461.48. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,926,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.76. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.73.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

