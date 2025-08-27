DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $73.52 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $496,754.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

