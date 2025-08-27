PKS Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. $RQI

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,636,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,266,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,960,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 820,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 687,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 404,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 780.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

