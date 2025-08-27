PKS Advisory Services LLC Acquires 664 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

