APA Corporation $APA Stake Boosted by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in APA by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,080,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in APA by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,297,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in APA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,947,000 after purchasing an additional 269,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.94.

Shares of APA stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. APA Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

