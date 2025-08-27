PKS Advisory Services LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after buying an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $210.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $212.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

