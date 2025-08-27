Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 115,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,684.65. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average is $162.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.