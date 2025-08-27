Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF $FSMD Shares Sold by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 325,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 94,022 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,796,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 308,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 367,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSMD opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $45.16.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.