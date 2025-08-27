Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF $FSMD Shares Sold by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 325,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 94,022 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,796,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 308,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 367,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the period.
Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA FSMD opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $45.16.
Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.