PKS Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December $UDEC

PKS Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 1,357.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 385,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares in the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $1,405,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 44,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 126,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of UDEC opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.