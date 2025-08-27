PKS Advisory Services LLC Sells 363 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

PKS Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after buying an additional 973,250 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after buying an additional 528,761 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after buying an additional 493,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $447.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $452.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

