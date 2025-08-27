Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases 2,093 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,187.6% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,458,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,970,000 after acquiring an additional 271,531 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:RY opened at $137.54 on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.59.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were given a $1.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

