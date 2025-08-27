MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $1,941,757.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,819.28. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $2,276,152.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,047.38. This trade represents a 30.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,980. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Raymond James Financial cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $267.09 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.31 and a 1 year high of $282.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.20. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

