MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $243.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.44. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $584.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

