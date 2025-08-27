356 Shares in Universal Display Corporation $OLED Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Display by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.4%

OLED stock opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.38. Universal Display Corporation has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $215.90.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

