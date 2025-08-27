APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,544 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 661.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,313 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,094,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,345,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,876,000 after acquiring an additional 693,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,281,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

