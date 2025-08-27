AlphaQuest LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 206.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.5%

VLY opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $495.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

View Our Latest Report on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.