PKS Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

PKS Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SPYG opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $100.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.