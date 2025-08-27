Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $527,000 Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $242.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.81. The company has a market cap of $225.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $196.97 and a twelve month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

