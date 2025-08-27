Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,164 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Intel by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,191,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,911 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 17,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

