Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 17,854 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,191 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,854 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 232.9% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 303,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 212,341 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.8% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 23.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 575,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 107,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3,127.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 543,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.60%.The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 610.0%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

