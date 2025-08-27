Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW Shares Purchased by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,854,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 416,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 625,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.22 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 168.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

