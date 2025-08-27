Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 821,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,380,000 after purchasing an additional 407,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.4%

ADC opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 182.74%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $296,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 633,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,675,279. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $501,296. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

