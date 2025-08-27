Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 60,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 750.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Citigroup raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:MGM opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

