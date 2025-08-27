Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third Sells 302,194 Shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 302,194 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,358.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $108,198,167. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 1,100,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $7,711,000.00.

TNGX opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $743.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 599.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

