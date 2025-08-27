AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $707.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $606.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $733.24.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $3,153,172.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,639 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,156.57. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total value of $5,842,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,879,799.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,682,525. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FIX. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

