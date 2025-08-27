Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Roger Jeffs Sells 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2025

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Free Report) Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 130,974 shares in the company, valued at $15,720,809.22. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roger Jeffs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 22nd, Roger Jeffs sold 16,694 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,615.52.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.32.

Axsome Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The business had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $140.02 million. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,614,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

