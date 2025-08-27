Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Roger Jeffs Sells 20,000 Shares

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 130,974 shares in the company, valued at $15,720,809.22. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roger Jeffs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, August 22nd, Roger Jeffs sold 16,694 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,615.52.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The business had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,614,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXSM

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.