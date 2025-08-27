Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $454.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $457.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.