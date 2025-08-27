Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.45, for a total transaction of $3,614,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,440 shares in the company, valued at $183,052,738. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $371.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.45. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $124.39 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

