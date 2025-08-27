Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.45, for a total transaction of $3,614,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,440 shares in the company, valued at $183,052,738. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $371.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.45. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $124.39 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
