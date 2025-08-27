Insider Selling: Masco (NYSE:MAS) Insider Sells 82,910 Shares of Stock

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

