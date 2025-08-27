APG Asset Management N.V. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.05% of Qorvo worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,327,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Qorvo by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $6,545,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.35.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

