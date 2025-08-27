Compound Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Medpace by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Medpace by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,350. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cornelius P. Mccarthy III sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.04, for a total value of $772,896.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,012.88. The trade was a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,450 shares of company stock worth $51,791,251. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $469.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $501.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $406.60.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

