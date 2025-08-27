Compound Planning Inc. Invests $368,000 in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,212,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Exelon Trading Down 0.4%

Exelon stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

