119,102 Shares in Five9, Inc. $FIVN Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 119,102 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Five9 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Five9 by 11,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.18 million. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Five9’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Andy Dignan sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $136,532.10. Following the sale, the president directly owned 227,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,503.02. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 5,475 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $154,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 385,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,712.36. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,133. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

