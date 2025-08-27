First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Shares Sold by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CIBR stock opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $76.36.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
