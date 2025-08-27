1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,498,297 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $92,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,562,000 after acquiring an additional 118,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 929,927 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,749 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 763,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 470,711 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.