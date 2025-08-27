Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY Stock Position Raised by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,642 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,805,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 493,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 982,740 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,840,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 241,076 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,606,484 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 865,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 303,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HMY shares. Zacks Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

