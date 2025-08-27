Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 119.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,843,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after buying an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 63.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,918,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,284,000 after buying an additional 1,131,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 880,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 584,257 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 15.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,780,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after buying an additional 378,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 453.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 360,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 295,133 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Orla Mining Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of ORLA opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.44 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

