Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in OR Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $60,364,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OR Royalties by 116.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,790,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,458 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,040,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,382,000 after buying an additional 1,728,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 717.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 790,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 694,161 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OR. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

OR Royalties stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. OR Royalties Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.25 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

