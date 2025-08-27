CW Advisors LLC Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

CW Advisors LLC lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.00 and a 200-day moving average of $125.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

