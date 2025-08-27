Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Major Shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R Acquires 34,626 Shares of Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 34,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,156,854.66. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 12,849,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,312,953.94. This represents a 0.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 12,327 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $418,501.65.

On Thursday, August 21st, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 250,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $8,040,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 297,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.94 per share, with a total value of $9,486,180.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 135,641 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $4,396,124.81.

On Thursday, August 14th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 203,161 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.89 per share, with a total value of $6,478,804.29.

On Monday, August 18th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 111,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $3,514,260.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 339,863 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $10,678,495.46.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 339,728 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $10,446,636.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 457,508 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $12,508,268.72.

On Friday, August 8th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 448,887 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $12,254,615.10.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.16. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 20,133.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

