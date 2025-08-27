Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.77 and last traded at $58.08, with a volume of 1703795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,455,000 after buying an additional 571,139 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Freshpet by 41.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,839,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,921,000 after buying an additional 1,116,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Freshpet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,590,000 after buying an additional 196,882 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 41.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,568,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,586,000 after buying an additional 753,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 20.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,780,000 after buying an additional 260,868 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

