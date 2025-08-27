Zacks Small Cap Has Bearish Outlook for Azitra Q3 Earnings

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Azitra in a research note issued on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Azitra’s current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Azitra’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

AZTR stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Azitra has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Azitra stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Azitra, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR Free Report ) by 175.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.88% of Azitra worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

