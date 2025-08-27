Zacks Small Cap Has Bearish Outlook for Azitra Q3 Earnings

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Azitra in a research note issued on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Azitra’s current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Azitra’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.
Azitra Stock Up 1.2%
AZTR stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Azitra has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.
About Azitra
Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.
