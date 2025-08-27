IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.61 and last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 1683032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.23.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMG shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.50.
Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions, the company is developing potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The company’s operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel in Suriname and Westwood in Canada.
