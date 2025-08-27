Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Director James Keane Sells 3,000 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) Director James Keane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $356.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.82. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. CICC Research began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

