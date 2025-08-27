Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 2056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Up 2.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

