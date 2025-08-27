Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

STLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.25 to $13.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $11.75 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.74.

Stellantis Stock Down 0.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:STLA opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

